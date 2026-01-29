Border 2 Day 7 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol Starrer Roars; Check Here
The Sunny Deol starrer war drama 'Border 2' might not have created a historic tsunami like 'Gadar 2', but its grip on the box office remains very strong. Even on its seventh day of release, the film is heading towards a fantastic collection
'Border 2' maintains a strong hold with over 15,000 shows
'Border 2' hasn't faced any major Bollywood competition yet, which is clearly benefiting it. The film was running in over 16,000 shows nationwide. On Thursday, it's being screened in about 15,300 shows. This large screen count means the film can still pull in a strong collection even with lower occupancy.
How much was 'Border 2's seventh-day advance booking?
'Border 2' has earned about ₹3.95 crore from advance bookings for its seventh day. This is a drop of about 15% from the sixth day's ₹4.65 crore, which is considered normal for a weekday. Trade experts believe that spot bookings in mass circuits will further strengthen the film.
What will be the 7th-day earnings of 'Border 2'?
Looking at advance trends and on-the-spot ticket sales, it's estimated that 'Border 2' could earn around ₹13 crore net on its seventh day. If this happens, the film's first week will end with very strong numbers.
Competition from 'Mardaani 3', but minimal impact
Yash Raj Films' 'Mardaani 3' is releasing on January 30, which might reduce 'Border 2's shows. However, trade experts believe it's unlikely to have a major impact on the film's earnings.
'Border 2' Star Cast and Budget
Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Aanya Singh. The film is produced by T-Series and J.P. Films. Its budget is reported to be around ₹275 crore.
