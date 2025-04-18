- Home
The Bollywood film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, faced significant backlash over a controversial church scene deemed disrespectful by the Christian community. Following protests and an FIR, the makers reacted.
Controversial Scene Sparks Outrage
The Bollywood film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, faced backlash from the Christian community over a church scene that was potrayed disrespectful. The sequence, featuring Randeep Hooda's character beneath a crucifix, was criticized for portraying acts perceived as offensive to religious sentiments of Christians. This led to protests and an FIR being filed against the actors and filmmakers.
Makers Issue Apology and Remove Scene
Responding to the ongoing controversy on the film Jaat, the makers of Jaat issued an official apology, expressing regret for unintentionally hurting religious beliefs. They confirmed the immediate removal of the disrespectful scene from all versions of the film. The statement highlighted the fact that their intention was never to disrespect any faith.
Impact on Film and Community Response
An FIR has been filed against Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, along with the makers of the film Jaat, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The controversy stems from a particular scene in the movie that has sparked protests from the Christian community. The film, released on April 10, has since been at the center of heated debates.