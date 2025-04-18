- Home
An FIR has been filed against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and the makers of the film Jaat for the film's controversy.
An FIR has been filed against Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, along with the makers of the film Jaat, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The controversy stems from a particular scene in the movie that has sparked protests from the Christian community. The film, released on April 10, has since been at the center of heated debates.
The Controversial Scene
The scene in question features Randeep Hooda's character standing inside a church beneath a crucifix, engaging in acts perceived as disrespectful. Members of the Christian community have expressed outrage, claiming the portrayal disrespects the sanctity of the church. They have demanded a ban on the film and legal action against those involved.
Legal Action and Protests
The FIR was registered in Jalandhar under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Protests have erupted across the region, with community leaders submitting formal complaints to the authorities. The police have assured a thorough investigation into the matter.
Impact on the Film
Despite the controversy, Jaat has performed well at the box office, crossing ₹50 crore in its first week. However, the ongoing protests and legal troubles could impact its future earnings. The makers of the film have yet to issue an official statement addressing the allegations.