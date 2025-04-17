Jaat On OTT: Sunny Deol's movie Jaat is reportedly heading to OTT platforms. The film has been released for seven days and has earned 57.50 crores so far.

South director Gopichand Malineni's film Jaat hasn't performed as expected at the box office. Starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, this action thriller was released on April 10 and has collected 57.50 crores at the Indian box office. Meanwhile, exciting news has emerged regarding Jaat's OTT release. Reports suggest that fans will have to wait a little longer to watch Jaat on OTT platforms.

Which Platform Will Stream Sunny Deol's Jaat?

Jaat was released in theaters on April 10 and has been in the limelight ever since. Information regarding the OTT streaming of Sunny Deol's mass-action masala film has surfaced. According to media reports, Netflix has acquired the rights to Jaat, meaning the film will be available on this platform. Typically, films stream on OTT platforms around 45-60 days after their theatrical release. This implies that fans will have to wait a bit longer for Jaat. It is expected that the film will stream on OTT by the first or second week of June.

Jaat: Made on a 100 Crore Budget

Director Gopichand Malineni made Sunny Deol's Jaat on a budget of 100 crores. The film has only recovered half of its cost so far. However, the chances of it earning more are slim. Akshay Kumar's film Kesari Chapter 2, based on the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, is releasing on April 18 and is generating significant buzz. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film stars Akshay alongside R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

About Sunny Deol's Jaat

Randeep Hooda plays the menacing villain in Sunny Deol's action film Jaat. The film also features Vinay Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu. In terms of collections, the movie has earned 57.50 crores in India so far. Worldwide, the film's collection has exceeded 75 crores.