Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to UP Governor Anandiben Patel's controversial 'expert mothers' remark. The actor supported the statement, saying nurturing comes naturally to women and is one of their greatest strengths and a divine responsibility.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to 'Expert Mothers' Controversy

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the controversy surrounding Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's recent remarks on women, saying that nurturing comes naturally to women and is one of their greatest strengths.

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Her comments came amid a gender debate triggered by the Governor's statement that women should become "expert mothers" before pursuing careers such as civil services or teaching.

'God Has Bestowed Upon Us the Duty of Nurturing'

In a post shared on X, the 'Queen' actor reflected on her own childhood, recalling how she preferred playing with dolls while her brother played outdoor sports. Sharing memories of building dollhouses, stitching clothes for them and pretending to cook on toy stoves, the actor suggested that caregiving and nurturing had always come instinctively to her.

Recalling how she would "build dollhouses" and play the role of a mother as a child, Kangana wrote, "When we were small, my brother played football and cricket, but I carefully built dollhouses, stitched their clothes and cooked their food. Much to everyone's amusement at home, I made small chulhas and pretended to be a doll mom."

The actor further argued that nurturing is not something women need to be taught, describing it as their "true nature" and a divine responsibility. Kangana wrote, "It is not something that we need to learn. God has bestowed upon us the duty of nurturing humanity. It is our true nature, which is why women are called Devi, Shakti, Annapurna, Mata and many other such forms. But beyond all that, it is such a joy to love, to feed, to dance and to nurture."

What Sparked the Debate?

Patel made the statement while addressing the 41st convocation of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur on Thursday, where she urged women to become "expert mothers" before aspiring to become IAS officers or teachers. During her speech, she said, "Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother. Everyone should know how to cook the food prepared at home." (ANI)