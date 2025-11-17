- Home
Yash's residence is brilliant and simple, reflecting his success and attitude. This beautiful home, located in the Prestige Golfshire region, is exquisite and boasts a wonderful outlook. The price of the Yash home is around Rs 6-7 crore.
Yash is Naveen Kumar Gowda's stage name. Yash has appeared in several hits, including 'Jambada Hudugi'. But his most well-known piece appears in KGF. The actor's career with KGF appears to be paying off, as he is able to buy his ideal home.
The actor last appeared in 'KGF 2'. Yash will soon be seen in Geetu Mohandas's flick. Kareena Kapoor was supposed to star alongside him in the film Toxic, but she dropped out for undisclosed reasons.
Yash's house is in the wonderful city of Bangalore. According to reports, the residence is located in Prestige Golfshire Apartments. We know that Yash formerly lived in Bangalore, in a leased flat.
The rental flat was in Banashankari, South Bangalore. The new house is a far better option than a leased flat. The mansion was made feasible via the actor's hard work and persistence since 2007.
Yash's house price
The ideal home is a duplex in Bangalore, which is no small feat. An average duplex is valued between Rs 1 and Rs 5 crore. The Yash mansion is priced at Rs 6-7 crore.
Exterior: Yash's house is designed in a contemporary architectural style, featuring large, expansive glass windows. The home features a stone façade and beautiful green gardens. This magnificent mansion features a stunning gate at its entrance.
Interior: Yash bought and moved into this house with his family in 2019; it is Yash and Radhika's ideal home. They have designed each room with love and care.
Gathering internet photographs, we can observe that the Yash home has a contemporary and welcoming atmosphere. There are several traditional features that help keep culture alive in the home. The house contains two children, a girl, Arya and a boy, Yathrav, and it has child-friendly features and places. The duplex's contemporary style incorporates modern and efficient features.
The living room
The living room is one of the most significant rooms in the house. This space is typically used to welcome guests; thus, we must make the greatest impression possible. This is reflected in the living room of the Yash home. The room is designed in a trendy and comfortable style. Warm hues and Indian art can be used as decoration.
The grey sofa appears in the majority of their Instagram images, indicating that it is the house's most comfy seating station. There is another huge white couch in the living room. A sofa like that would be ideal for hosting many guests in the living area.
The living area includes a blend of classical and contemporary designs. We found a voguish blue chair and wooden drawers in Radhika's house images that prove this.
Bedroom and Balcony
Personal space is crucial for someone as active as Yash. This location allows busy individuals like him to unwind and recuperate. As a result, it must be decorated for maximum personal comfort and style. Yash's bedroom features an antique bed frame, a large mirror with a wooden frame, and paintings for decorative purposes.
The balcony might be an ideal spot to enjoy a cup of coffee while taking in the stunning Bangalore skyline. Yash's residence also features a balcony, as shown in this Instagram photo with his daughter Arya. The huge balcony is decorated with potted plants, which are the most prevalent. Their appeal stems from the fact that they bring greenery and life to any place.
During the epidemic, the couple hung candles and diyas on the balcony of the Yash house to demonstrate their support and solidarity.
Office & Gym Yash's home features a gym equipped with cutting-edge equipment to support his fitness regimen. His dwelling is also a library.