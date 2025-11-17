Image Credit : our own

Yash's house is in the wonderful city of Bangalore. According to reports, the residence is located in Prestige Golfshire Apartments. We know that Yash formerly lived in Bangalore, in a leased flat.

The rental flat was in Banashankari, South Bangalore. The new house is a far better option than a leased flat. The mansion was made feasible via the actor's hard work and persistence since 2007.