- Home
- Entertainment
- Toxic Scene LEAKED: Yash’s Rugged Look With Six-Pack Abs Goes Viral, Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Toxic Scene LEAKED: Yash’s Rugged Look With Six-Pack Abs Goes Viral, Fans Can’t Keep Calm
A leaked video from Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic set shows his six-pack and smoking look, going viral and raising fans’ expectations for the much-anticipated film.
Toxic Creates Buzz Even Before Release
Protecting a film’s details until shooting wraps has become a major challenge. Actor Yash’s upcoming film Toxic has been creating buzz for over a year, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release, hoping it lives up to the high expectations.
The actor who won Pan-India
Rocking Star Yash, after conquering Pan-India, now aims for global success with Toxic. He’s working intensely on the project, but trouble has already begun. A few months ago, miscreants leaked a video from the film’s set, creating major tension for the team behind this highly anticipated Pan-World movie.
Six-pack Yash smoking
A video reportedly from Toxic was recently leaked, showing Yash smoking in character. While some assume the film is just another violent action drama, fans are thrilled by the glimpse. Though the video was deleted from X after going viral, a still from it continues to circulate widely online.
Leaked Visuals
Set to release on March 19, 2026, Toxic is already making waves. A leaked photo shows Yash shirtless on a balcony, wearing blue jeans and sporting a rugged bearded look. Fans are going wild over his ripped six-pack and intense smoking pose, adding to the film’s growing hype.
Hollywood Team
Since Toxic is expected to be an action-packed film like KGF, top Hollywood technicians have reportedly joined the crew. Renowned stunt master JJ Perry is now part of the team, and his on-set photos are going viral. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by KVN Productions and Yash himself.
Gangster storyline
"Toxic" is said to be a period gangster story directed by Geethu Mohandas. Set in Goa, it revolves around the drug mafia, power, love, and betrayal. The cast reportedly includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and others alongside Yash.
Who is in the movie?
"Toxic" is produced by Yash and Venkat K. Narayana. It will be a multi-language release. Besides "Toxic," Yash will play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana" with Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.