Stars Shine Bright at Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy Screening – Check Photos
A special screening of Nikita Roy was held in Mumbai ahead of its release, with Sonakshi Sinha, her parents, and several Bollywood celebrities in attendance for the star-studded event.
Sonakshi Sinha's most awaited film Nikita Roy was screened last night. Sonakshi's entire family was present on this occasion. Her two brothers Luv-Kush, sister-in-law along with her parents Poonam Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha had come to watch the film.
Poonam Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha had come to watch daughter Sonakshi Sinha's film Nikita Roy. Poonam was seen wearing an off-white suit on this occasion. Shatrughan Sinha was seen in a suit and boots. The couple also posed a lot for the photographers.
Producers of Sonakshi Sinha's film, Nikita Roy, Vicky Bhagnani, and Nikki Bhagnani were also present at the movie screening. Both brothers came to watch the film with their family.
Nikki Bhagnani, Akshay Oberoi and Kush Sinha were seen posing together at the screening of the film Nikita Roy. Let us tell you that Kush Sinha is debuting as a director with his sister's film.
Brothers Kush and Luv Sinha were seen posing at the screening of sister Sonakshi Sinha's film Nikita Roy. Both of them smiled and posed for the photographers.
Actor Amit Sadh and comedian Rajiv Thakur were also seen at the screening of Sonakshi Sinha's film Nikita Roy. Amit looked very happy on this occasion.
Sasha Aga was seen posing with producer Vicky Bhagnani at the screening of the film Nikita Roy. Let us tell you that Sasha is the daughter of yesteryear actress Salma Aga.
Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani and actor Raza Murad were also seen at the screening of Sonakshi Sinha's film Nikita Roy. Both were seen posing for the cameramen in black dresses.
Sholay film director Ramesh Sippy along with his wife Kiran Junaina had come to watch Sonakshi Sinha's film Nikita Roy. Actress Saundarya Sharma was also seen on this occasion.
Shoaib Ibrahim and Jeetendra also came to watch Sonakshi Sinha's film Nikita Roy. Shoaib was seen in a black T-shirt and jeans. Jeetendra looked very handsome in a black jacket and T-shirt.