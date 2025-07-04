Sonakshi Sinha shares a humorous conversation with her husband Zaheer, addressing recent pregnancy rumors and weight gain. She clarifies that her weight gain is due to overeating, not pregnancy.

'Dabangg' girl Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to the rumors claiming she is pregnant. Recently, there has been speculation about her pregnancy due to her weight gain. Now, she has shared a screenshot of a conversation with her husband Zaheer Iqbal on social media, clarifying that her weight gain is not due to pregnancy but overeating.

Sonakshi Sinha shares screenshot of conversation with Zaheer

The screenshot shared by Sonakshi Sinha shows a conversation in English, which translates to:

Zaheer Iqbal: Hungry?

Sonakshi Sinha: Absolutely not. Stop feeding me.

Zaheer Iqbal: I thought the holidays had started?

Sonakshi Sinha: I just had dinner in front of you...stop it.

Zaheer Iqbal: I love you.

Sonakshi Sinha: I love you more.

Sonakshi Sinha captioned the screenshot, "This is why everyone thinks I'm pregnant. Stop it Zaheer."

When did Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal get married?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been married for a year. They tied the knot on June 23, 2024. The wedding took place at Sonakshi's home and was attended by Zaheer, his family, and a few close friends and relatives. The couple later announced their wedding on social media. Posting a picture, they wrote, "7 years ago, on this day (23.06.2017), we saw the purest form of love in each other's eyes and decided to keep it."

Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming films

Sonakshi Sinha has been working consistently since 2010. She made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg' in 2010. She was last seen in the film 'Kakuda' released on Zee5. Her upcoming film is 'Nikita Roy', which is slated to release on July 18, 2025. It is a supernatural thriller film, marking the directorial debut of Sonakshi's brother Kush S. Sinha. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar.