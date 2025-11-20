- Home
SS Rajamouli To Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Here's a list of 10 highest rated directors in the country.
India's most expensive directors
From Bollywood to the South film industry, there are many directors whose fees will blow your mind. This feature is all about such directors...
Siddharth Anand
Director Siddharth Anand charges a fee of 45 crores to direct a film. His upcoming movie is King.
Shankar
South director Shankar is very popular. He takes a fee of 50 crores to direct a film. His upcoming movie is Indian 3.
Lokesh Kanagaraj
South industry's most famous director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, takes a fee of 60 crore rupees for one movie. His upcoming films are Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Bollywood's most popular director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, charges a fee of 65 crore rupees for a film. His upcoming movie is Love and War.
Sukumar
South's hit director Sukumar charges a fee of 75 crore rupees for a film. His upcoming movie is Pushpa 3.
Rajkumar Hirani
Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani has delivered many hit films. He charges a fee of 80 crores for a film. His upcoming film is the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic.
Prashanth Neel
The fee for Prashanth Neel, director of many South blockbusters, is 100 crores. His upcoming films are Dragon and Salaar 2.
Atlee Kumar
South's super director Atlee Kumar charges 100 crores for a film. His upcoming film is AA22 x A6.
Sandeep Vanga Reddy
Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who has delivered many superhit films, has a fee of 100-150 crores. His upcoming films are Spirit and Animal Park.
SS Rajamouli
South's biggest hit director, SS Rajamouli, none of whose movies have flopped, takes a fee of 200 crores for one movie. His upcoming film is Varanasi.
