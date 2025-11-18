The Vanara Sena has filed a police complaint against SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad, alleging he hurt Hindu sentiments with remarks against Lord Hanuman. Police are investigating the complaint, which stems from a promotional event for his film 'Varanasi'.

Complaint Filed Against Rajamouli

The Vanara Sena organisation has lodged a complaint accusing ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with his remarks against Lord Hanuman during a recent promotional event in Hyderabad for his upcoming film 'Varanasi,' police said on Tuesday. The filmmaker had participated on November 15 at the 'Globe Trotter' event to promote his film where he made the allegedly controversial remarks.

According to a police official, they received the complaint filed by the Vanara Sena organisation at the Saroornagar police station in Hyderabad on Tuesday. As per the police official, "Yesterday we received a complaint from Vanarasena alleging that filmmaker SS Rajamouli hurt Hindu feelings by saying, 'I don't believe in God Hanuman,' at the Varanasi movie teaser launch in Ramoji Film City. So far, we have not registered a case." The police official said they were currently investigating the matter.

Details of the 'Globe Trotter' Event

Filmmaker Rajamouli reportedly made the remarks while facing technical glitches during the event held on November 15. The Globe Trotter event was held in the presence of thousands of fans who travelled from different countries for the program. It marked the release of the teaser, the first look of actor Mahesh Babu and the title reveal of 'Varanasi.'

About the Film 'Varanasi'

It was attended by the lead cast, including Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra. In the film, PeeCee will be seen playing the role of Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will play Kumbha. 'Varanasi' is set to release during Sankranti 2027. (ANI)