- Home
- Entertainment
- SS Rajamouli Praises Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, Predicts National Award Win
SS Rajamouli Praises Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, Predicts National Award Win
Kantara Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, is a global hit with packed shows in 30 countries. Acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli praises its cultural depth and predicts a National Award win.
Global Success for Kantara
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is a worldwide sensation, running houseful shows across 30 countries. With over 5,000 daily screenings, the film is earning widespread acclaim and endorsements from celebrities, including top industry figures and influential personalities.
Rajamouli Lauds Rishab Shetty
India’s top filmmaker, S.S. Rajamouli, was left speechless after watching Kantara Chapter 1. He praised Kannada and Malayalam cinema for preserving cultural storytelling and said the industry has much to learn from Rishab Shetty’s vision and authenticity.
Rajamouli Wants National Award for Rishab
Rajamouli said, “I’d be surprised if Rishab Shetty doesn’t get a National Award… he truly deserves it.” With 25 years of hit films behind him, Rajamouli’s praise is a big moment for Kantara Chapter 1.
Another Win for Kannada Cinema?
Winning a National Award means standing out among films across India. Rajamouli’s strong praise hints at another big moment for Kannada cinema. Rishab Shetty is thrilled, especially after already winning for the first Kantara film.