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Sreeleela vs Janhvi Kapoor: Divas To Fight For Same Boyfriend In Upcoming Romantic Thriller
After a super run in Tollywood, Sreeleela is now looking towards Bollywood. Just when everyone thought her offers were drying up, she's apparently bagged a huge multi-starrer with none other than Janhvi Kapoor. So, what's the full story?
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Sreeleela's big Bollywood move!
When opportunities slow down in one place, a smart actor knows to look elsewhere. That's exactly what Sreeleela seems to be doing. After making a huge name for herself in Tollywood in a very short time, this beauty is now seriously focusing on Bollywood. She has already given the green signal to a few Hindi projects and now, news is that she has okayed another very interesting film.
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Sreeleela and Janhvi Kapoor's combination
Janhvi Kapoor is joining Sreeleela for her big Bollywood innings. This combination is already making fans curious, as Janhvi has her own solid image in Hindi cinema. According to reports, Sreeleela and Janhvi will star in a female-led multi-starrer directed by Umesh Bist. Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga are producing the film, and the story is said to be super engaging.
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A fight for the same boyfriend
The story is about two girls who fall for the same guy. The entire plot revolves around them. It's reportedly a romantic thriller packed with love, emotions, fights, and twists. Both Sreeleela and Janhvi have a strong fan base in different industries, so everyone's excited to see their chemistry on screen. Sreeleela is also lining up other Hindi projects, including a romantic entertainer with Kartik Aaryan and a rumoured film with Saif Ali Khan's son.
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A flood of offers in Tamil too!
Along with Hindi films, Sreeleela is also setting her sights on the Tamil industry. There are talks of her doing a film with Dhanush and another one with Ajith. It looks like after ruling Tollywood, Sreeleela is now focusing on industries outside her home ground, especially Bollywood. Will she create the same magic in Bollywood? We'll have to wait and see if this multi-starrer with Janhvi becomes the next big turning point in her career.
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