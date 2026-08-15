4 4 Image Credit : instagram

A flood of offers in Tamil too!

Along with Hindi films, Sreeleela is also setting her sights on the Tamil industry. There are talks of her doing a film with Dhanush and another one with Ajith. It looks like after ruling Tollywood, Sreeleela is now focusing on industries outside her home ground, especially Bollywood. Will she create the same magic in Bollywood? We'll have to wait and see if this multi-starrer with Janhvi becomes the next big turning point in her career.