Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed he 'tried to push away' his 20-years-younger girlfriend Shubhra Shetty due to self-consciousness about their age gap. In an interview with a journalist, Kashyap, 53, admitted feeling conscious as he aged while Shetty, in her 30s, remained youthful.

Anurag Kashyap recently broke his silence on his long-term relationship with Shubhra Shetty. The filmmaker confirmed a 20-year age gap and his past struggles. He confessed self-consciousness drove him to try and distance himself from her. The couple, together for nearly a decade, discussed their journey in a recent interview with Janice Sequeira. 53 years old — that's Kashyap's age. Shetty is in her 30s. She previously worked as an assistant director at Kashyap's production company, Phantom Films.

Kashyap's Struggle with Age Gap

"At one point, I had become so conscious that I tried to push her away," Kashyap told Janice Sequeira. He discussed the challenges from their age difference. Kashyap admitted he became increasingly self-conscious as he grew older, while Shetty remained youthful.

"I've been more conscious. I was more conscious. And not just more conscious, at one point, I became so conscious, I was trying so hard to push it away," he explained. Why? He observed: "her face doesn't show her age. She still looks the same. She doesn't look her age." Kashyap added, "the more I grew older and she kept looking the same, that's when I became slightly conscious."

Shetty's Perspective on His Intentions

"He can be sure in life because he's gone through everything. He knows what love isn't, and so he can be sure that this is love," Shetty said, recalling a conversation. Shubhra Shetty discussed Kashyap's attempt to create distance. She said he wanted her to experience life on her own terms.

"But I can't, because I was in my 20s, and that's when you're figuring yourself out," she added. Kashyap was adamant: “I go out, and if I have to find my way back to him, I will.” Their understanding solidified the relationship. This bond attracted public attention nearly a decade ago.

A Deepening Bond and Future Outlook

"I'm very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes," Kashyap said. Despite initial challenges and public scrutiny, their bond deepened. He expressed happiness with Shetty. This showed deep commitment.

They share a love for books, movies, and festivals. Marriage isn't on the cards right now. Shetty reportedly doesn't believe in the institution. Kashyap is content with their relationship as it stands. The couple moved from Mumbai. They now reside in Bengaluru.