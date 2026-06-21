Actress Sreeleela advocates for yoga as essential for today's fast-paced life. On International Yoga Day, she and other figures like Amruta Fadnavis and Piyush Goyal highlighted its benefits for physical and mental well-being globally.

Actress Sreeleela believes that yoga should be an integral part of people's lifestyles, as it helps them navigate the demands of a fast-paced life and cope with challenges such as anxiety. The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life. Sreeleela described the promotion of yoga as a "good initiative" as she recalls the positive impact of yoga in her life. While talking to ANI, Sreeleela said, "I think it's a very good initiative. After experiencing it myself, I can say it has had a strong impact. Today, life is fast and stressful, and there are issues like anxiety and stress, so following a healthy lifestyle is essential. I feel Yoga should be a part of our lives."

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Leaders, Personalities Mark International Yoga Day

Amruta Fadnavis, social worker and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also expressed her happiness on the growing importance of yoga through International Yoga Day. While talking to the media, Amruta Fadnavis said, "I'm very happy to be here. It's wonderful that International Yoga Day, which began in India, is now celebrated worldwide."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to popularise yoga globally, saying the International Day of Yoga has become a mass movement that promotes physical and mental well-being and has received overwhelming participation across the country.

Speaking in Mumbai after participating in Yoga Day celebrations, Goyal said large numbers of people turned out for the event, particularly in West Bengal, where he described the scenes as "incredible.""We have all celebrated International Day of Yoga. In West Bengal, the scene was incredible, with hundreds of thousands of people turning out in such large numbers," he said.

The Union Minister said yoga helps maintain both physical and mental balance and recalled that Prime Minister Modi had encouraged him to practise yoga and pranayam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goyal Comments on Monsoon, Economic Security

Commenting on the arrival of the monsoon in Maharashtra, Goyal termed the rainfall an "auspicious sign" and said good rains would ensure better crop production, strengthening the country's food and economic security. "The way the clouds have poured, and the monsoon has arrived, bringing this rain, I feel it is a very auspicious sign. Good rainfall across the country ensures bountiful crops for our farmers and strengthens both our food security and economic security," he said.

Goyal also praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, saying the country was moving steadily towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)