    Spotted: Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed, Ajay Devgn elevate style game in city

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    While bollywood celebrities always slay it with poise and panache, be it their gymming attires or the much loved sartorial airport looks, In today's edition of celebrities spotted in the city, a glance at Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed, Ajay Devgn, who elevated the style game with their chic and stylish attires when papped by the paps in the city.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport in an all black outfit as she posed for the paps.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed got clicked and snapped by the paparazzi at Lokhandwala Starbucks in a red risque top and denim blue jeans. Also, the female police constables arrested her for wearing such bizarre clothes in public.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The rare appearance of Ajay Devgn was captured by the dedicated bollywood paps today as the 'Singham' actor was spotted at a brand shoot in Mumbai today looking dapper in a dark blue shirt with black sunglasses.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    'Chehre' fame bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty kept her look casual and stylish in a white printed top and denim blue coloured tights as she got clicked and papped by paps outside a gym in Bandra.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Gadar 2 fame renowned Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel was clicked and captured by the paparazzi outside the Mehboob studios in Bandra in a white crop top and yellow shorts as she kept it trendy and casual.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Leone was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport in a faint green tank top with denim blue jeans with husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha as they posed for the paps.

