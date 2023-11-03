Spotted: Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed, Ajay Devgn elevate style game in city

While bollywood celebrities always slay it with poise and panache, be it their gymming attires or the much loved sartorial airport looks, In today's edition of celebrities spotted in the city, a glance at Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed, Ajay Devgn, who elevated the style game with their chic and stylish attires when papped by the paps in the city.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport in an all black outfit as she posed for the paps.

Urfi Javed got clicked and snapped by the paparazzi at Lokhandwala Starbucks in a red risque top and denim blue jeans. Also, the female police constables arrested her for wearing such bizarre clothes in public.

The rare appearance of Ajay Devgn was captured by the dedicated bollywood paps today as the 'Singham' actor was spotted at a brand shoot in Mumbai today looking dapper in a dark blue shirt with black sunglasses.

'Chehre' fame bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty kept her look casual and stylish in a white printed top and denim blue coloured tights as she got clicked and papped by paps outside a gym in Bandra.

Gadar 2 fame renowned Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel was clicked and captured by the paparazzi outside the Mehboob studios in Bandra in a white crop top and yellow shorts as she kept it trendy and casual.

Sunny Leone was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport in a faint green tank top with denim blue jeans with husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha as they posed for the paps.