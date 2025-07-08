Kesari Chapter 2 to Jewel Thief: Top 5 most watched movies on OTT
Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2' has been streaming for 4 weeks and remains a fan favorite. It's just shy of becoming the most-watched OTT movie of 2025, trailing by a mere 0.1 million views. Read
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kesari Chapter 2's View Count
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, 'Kesari Chapter 2' premiered on Jio Hotstar on June 13, 2025. Here's its 4-week viewership:
- Week 1: 5.7 million
- Week 2: 5.8 million
- Week 3: 3.6 million
- Week 4: 3 million
- Total: 18.1 million
Kesari Chapter 2: Second Most Watched in Week 4
From June 30 to July 6, 'Kesari Chapter 2' was the second most watched movie with 3 million views. 'Raid 2' starring Ajay Devgn topped the list with 5.5 million views on Netflix.
2025's Most Watched OTT Movie
'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins', starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, is the most watched OTT movie of 2025 with 18.2 million views on Netflix. Kesari Chapter 2 is just 0.1 million views behind.
Third Most Watched OTT Movie
The Tamil film 'Tourist Family' is the third most watched OTT movie of 2025 with 13.1 million views on Jio Hotstar.
The Rest of the Top 5
'Dhoom Dhaam' starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi is the fourth most watched, while Ajith Kumar's Tamil film 'Good Bad Ugly' is fifth. They have 12.4 million and 9.6 million views respectively, both on Netflix.