The highly awaited second season of Special Ops has been delayed by a week, now premiering on July 18 instead of the initially planned July 11 date. The announcement was made by JioHotstar on Tuesday via an official social media post, igniting both curiosity and anticipation among fans of the espionage thriller.

Returning to the spotlight is Kay Kay Menon, reprising his intense and understated role as Himmat Singh, a senior R&AW officer known for operating in the shadows. But this time, the battlefield has shifted — not to far-flung deserts or high-risk missions abroad — but to the complex and invisible world of cyber warfare.