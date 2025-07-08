Panchayat 4 to Squid Game 3: 5 Most-Watched OTT web series of the week
Several web series were released on different OTT platforms last week. A list of the most-watched series has been revealed. Let's see which series topped the charts…
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : instagram
Watching web series and movies on OTT platforms has become a huge trend. Viewers are always excited to watch new series. Ormax India has released a list of the most-watched web series of the past week.
26
Image Credit : instagram
Karan Johar's show, The Traitors India Season 1, was well-received and ranked fifth among the most-watched series on OTT platforms with 3.1 million views. It streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
36
Image Credit : instagram
Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, ranked fourth with 3.2 million views. Salman Khan was the first guest. It's available on Netflix.
46
Image Credit : instagram
Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice Season 4 is gaining popularity and ranked among the most-watched series with 4.8 million views. It's available on Jio Hostar.
56
Image Credit : instagram
Netflix's Squid Game 3 is currently a fan favorite, ranking second with 6.0 million views.
66
Image Credit : instagram
Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's Panchayat Season 4 on Amazon Prime topped the list with 7.8 million views.
Top Stories