Sonakshi Sinha Box Office Failures: 8 Movies That Failed to Impress
Sonakshi Sinha's Flop Movies: Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in the film 'Jatadhara'. Before this, 8 of her films have flopped. So, let's take a look at the complete list of her flop movies
Nikita Roy
The movie 'Nikita Roy' was released in 2025. Sonakshi appeared as the lead actress. Made on a 25 crore budget, the film earned a mere 0.89 crores.
Double XL
Released in 2022, Sonakshi Sinha had an important role in 'Double XL'. The film was made on a 15 crore budget and earned 0.60 crores, making it a disaster.
Kalank
The movie 'Kalank' was released in 2019. Along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha also had a key role. Made on a 150 crore budget, it earned 80.35 crores.
Khandaani Shafakhana
Released in 2019, people liked Sonakshi in 'Khandaani Shafakhana', but it didn't earn much. Made on a 24 crore budget, its lifetime business was only 3.83 crores.
Laal Kaptaan
Released in 2019, the movie 'Laal Kaptaan' had a budget of 40 crores. The film collected a mere 2.36 crores at the box office.
Dabangg 3
The movie 'Dabangg 3' turned out to be a semi-hit. Made on a budget of 100 crores, the film earned 146.11 crores.
Happy Bhag Jayegi
Released in 2016, the movie 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' was made on a hefty budget. This film collected 20.18 crores.
Welcome to New York
Made on a budget of about 28 crores, the movie 'Welcome to New York' earned 2.38 crores.