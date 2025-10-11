Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently gave a classy response to a troll who accused her of wearing shoes inside a mosque in Abu Dhabi. With her sharp reply “Dhyan se dekho…” the actress gracefully shut down the criticism, earning praise.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has always been outspoken. In her recent instagram post, she posted pictures with her husband Zaheer Iqbaal spending good time at a mosque in Abu Dhabi. These pictures quickly got into trouble due to the perspective of netizens who quickly started trolling her for wearing footwear in the video she posted. To those trolls, Sonakshi Sinha responded and gave a firm reply to a comment shutting the trolls on her.

At the centre of an online controversy, a social media user had questioned Sonakshi Sinha for wearing shoes inside a mosque in Abu Dhabi. The actress, normally calm and composed, didn't let this one pass and swiftly shut the troll down with a spirited yet respectful retort, which her fans across the globe have begun to applaud.

The Controversy About Abu Dhabi Mosque Photos

Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of pictures from the grand Sheikh Zayed mosque in Abu Dhabi. The actress posed in serene surroundings in a graceful outfit and headscarf. However, a vigilant troll accused her of being "disrespectful" for apparently wearing shoes inside the holy site.

That comment soon got to the attention of Sonakshi, and her reply was spot on.

Sonakshi's Calm Yet Firm Reply: 'Look Carefully…'

The troll has commented, "Wearing shoes in the mosque is a great sin."

To which Sonakshi replied, "So did not go with the shoes. Dhyan se dekho, picture hum mosque ke bahar hai. Before taking us in, they witnessed to us where tu take off the shoes. This much we unfortunately do know. Now, let us move on."

Netizens Went Crazy Applauding Sonakshi for Being So Composed

Very soon, after her reply, the fans didn't hold back in the comment section supporting the actress. Many commented in praise of Sonakshi for being calm while fighting back against senseless means of trolling. Comments like "Queen of grace", "Perfect reply!", and "People should stop making assumptions" started pouring in.

Sonakshi Remains Positive in One's Maoists Negative Era

This isn't the first time Sonakshi Sinha has responded calmly to nefarious internet trolls. For many years now, she has faced trolling on a variety of fronts. For instance, she has faced the ire of social media for having questionable sartorial choices and even for her films. Through it all, she has championed herself with confidence and wit.

Currently, the actress is experiencing a professionally rich phase, with her performances in recent OTT releases being widely appreciated. Despite the constant buzz on her social media posts, Sonakshi remains focused on working peacefully.