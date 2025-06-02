Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: Shahid to Zaheer; 5 actors she dated before marriage
Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal, but before that, she was linked to several Bollywood stars. Names like Shahid, Arjun, Bunty Sachdeva, and Aditya Shroff were associated with her
| Published : Jun 02 2025, 08:53 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were also linked, but their relationship didn't last long.
Image Credit : Social Media
Arjun Kapoor
Sonakshi Sinha was linked to Arjun Kapoor. They reportedly grew close during the filming of 'Tevar,' but never publicly confirmed their relationship.
Image Credit : Social Media
Bunty Sachdeva
Sonakshi Sinha also had a relationship with Bunty Sachdeva, Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sachdeva's brother.
Image Credit : Social Media
Aditya Shroff
The list also includes Aditya Shroff, Managing Director of Fame Cinemas. However, they broke up after a while.
Image Credit : Social Media
Zaheer Iqbal
After all these relationships, Sonakshi Sinha started dating Zaheer Iqbal, and they got married in 2024 after a few years of dating.
