- Home
- Entertainment
- Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: Check net worth, luxury lifestyle, brand endorsements of 'Heeramandi' actress
Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: Check net worth, luxury lifestyle, brand endorsements of 'Heeramandi' actress
Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 38th birthday. From films to business, find out the secret of her 100 crore fortune. Luxury home, cars, and brand endorsements, everything is special
| Published : Jun 02 2025, 08:38 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 38th birthday on June 2nd. Zaheer Iqbal's wife may have done selective films, but her earnings and accumulated wealth surprise everyone.
27
Sonakshi Sinha, who charged 2 crores for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', lives a luxurious life in Mumbai.
37
Sonakshi Sinha lives in a luxury apartment (81 Oriette) in Mumbai's posh Bandra area. She shifted here in 2023. Spread over 4,628 sq ft, this house is worth Rs 14 crore.
47
Besides working in Bollywood films and web series, Sonakshi has also invested in business. In 2024, Sonakshi made a big investment in the Indian gold investment platform 'Plus Gold'. She is also the brand ambassador of this company.
57
Sonakshi Sinha also dominates TV and social media ads. She promotes big brands like Streax Hair Color, Asus, Dabur, Colgate, D'damas.
67
According to Autobizz, Sonakshi owns a Mercedes-Benz S350 (Rs 1.42 crore), Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d (Rs 87.76 lakh), BMW 6 Series GT (Rs 76 lakh).
77
According to ABP Live, Lifestyle Asia, Sonakshi's total net worth could be Rs 100 crore.
Top Stories