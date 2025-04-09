user
(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal pose for paps after date-night

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently turned heads during a casual yet stylish date night in Bandra. The couple, known for their effortless chemistry, posed for the paparazzi

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Apr 9, 2025

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were seen enjoying a night out in Bandra, exuding charm and elegance in their effortlessly stylish yet relaxed outfits.

article_image2

The couple graciously posed for the cameras, sharing warm smiles and displaying their easygoing chemistry, which instantly caught the attention of onlookers.


article_image3

Their public appearance created a buzz among fans, who couldn’t help but admire the duo’s natural connection and impeccable style.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha reveal her bond with Zaheer Iqbal

