- Home
- Entertainment
- Son of Sardaar 2 Cast: Ajay Devgn to Mrunal Thakur – Check Thier Educational Backgrounds
Son of Sardaar 2 Cast: Ajay Devgn to Mrunal Thakur – Check Thier Educational Backgrounds
With Son of Sardaar 2 nearing release, here’s a look at the educational qualifications of its star cast. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film features Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Ajay Devgan's film Son of Sardar 2 is releasing in theatres on 25th of this month. This is a multi-starrer comedy film by director Vijay Kumar Arora. Let's see how educated the actors working in this film are.
1. Ajay Devgan is playing the lead role in the film Son of Sardar 2. Talking about Ajay's education, he is a graduate. He has graduated from Mithibai College, Mumbai.
2. Mrunal Thakur is the lead actress in the film Son of Sardar 2 opposite Ajay Devgan. She has a bachelor's degree in mass media from Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai.
3. Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan will also be seen playing a special role in the film Son of Sardar 2 along with Ajay Devgan. Talking about his education, he has studied till 12th.
4. Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa will also be seen in the film Son of Sardar 2. She is a high school dropout. She studied at LA Matheson Secondary School, but before completing her studies, she came to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.
5. Deepak Dobriyal will be seen in the role of a lady in the film Son of Sardar 2. He completed his schooling from Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Begumpur, Delhi.
6. Son of Sardaar 2 actress Kubra Sait has graduated from National Institute of Information and Management Sciences Bangalore. Then she moved to Dubai and here she worked as an account manager in Microsoft. However, later she came to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.
7. Chunky Pandey could not complete his medical studies despite dreaming of becoming a doctor like his parents. He took up acting and got training from Madhumati Academy of Film, Dance and Acting.
8. Sharat Saxena, who is seen in the film Son of Sardar 2, got an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from Jabalpur Engineering College. However, he was interested in acting, so he came to Mumbai.
9 Vindu Dara Singh is also a part of the film Son of Sardar 2. He started his acting career after completing his studies.
10. Sanjay Mishra, who is working in the film Son of Sardar 2, graduated from the National School of Drama. He has also studied from Kendriya Vidyalaya, BHU, Varanasi.