Sobhita Dhulipala’s Birthday Special: A look at 6 career-defining performances
Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates her birthday on May 31st. We're taking a look at her best and highest-grossing films, from 'Raman Raghav 2.0' to 'Ponniyin Selvan'.
| Published : May 31 2025, 08:29 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : @sobhita dhulipala
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates her 33rd birthday on May 31st. Here's a look at 6 of her hit films.
27
Image Credit : @sobhita dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala was the runner-up at Femina Miss India 2013 and went on to represent India at Miss Earth 2013, marking the beginning of her journey from beauty queen to screen sensation
37
Image Credit : @sobhita dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala made her acting debut in Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Made on a ₹3.5 crore budget, it earned ₹7 crore. You can stream it now on Prime Video.
47
Image Credit : @sobhita dhulipala
Sobhita entered the South Indian film industry with 'Goodachari' (2018). Made on a budget of 6 crores, it earned around 25 crores. Watch it on Prime Video.
57
Image Credit : @sobhita dhulipala
'Kurup', starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita, was a hit. Made on a 35 crore budget, it grossed around 81 crores. Available on Netflix.
67
Image Credit : @sobhita dhulipala
The 2022 film 'Major' was a blockbuster, earning 64-66 crores on a 32 crore budget. Stream it on Netflix.
77
Image Credit : @sobhita dhulipala
Both parts of 'Ponniyin Selvan', starring Aishwarya Rai and Vikram, were blockbusters. Watch them on Prime Video.
Top Stories