Wedding and Current Focus

After two years of keeping their relationship low-key, they got engaged in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024, and were married in an intimate ceremony on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. Their marriage came three years after Naga Chaitanya's separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Despite fans hoping for a pregnancy announcement, the couple is reportedly enjoying their newlywed life, with no plans of parenthood just yet.