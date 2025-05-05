Is Sobhita Dhulipala hiding a baby bump? WAVES 2025 appearance sparks buzz
Rumours of Sobhita Dhulipala’s pregnancy surfaced after her WAVES 2025 appearance, but a family insider has now cleared the air—saying it's fashion, not a baby bump, that sparked the buzz
Pregnancy Rumours Sparked by Appearance
Speculation about Sobhita Dhulipala being pregnant began circulating after her recent appearance at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai. She wore a saree that many believed was styled to conceal a baby bump, and her consistent choice of loose, oversized outfits further fueled the rumours.
Family Insider Denies Pregnancy Buzz
A family source dismissed the rumours in a statement to ETimes, clarifying that Sobhita was wearing anti-fit clothing, not maternity wear. They remarked that the change in her clothing silhouette had been misinterpreted and exaggerated into a false narrative.
Organic Start to Their Love Story
The couple’s relationship reportedly started from a simple Instagram moment when Sobhita noticed that Naga Chaitanya was following her during an AMA session. This led to private messages and a bond over their shared love for the Telugu language, which gradually evolved into a romantic relationship. Sobhita later explained to Vogue that their connection developed naturally, without any dramatic moment.
Wedding and Current Focus
After two years of keeping their relationship low-key, they got engaged in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024, and were married in an intimate ceremony on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. Their marriage came three years after Naga Chaitanya's separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Despite fans hoping for a pregnancy announcement, the couple is reportedly enjoying their newlywed life, with no plans of parenthood just yet.