- Home
- Entertainment
- Does Sobhita Dhulipala Cook at Home? Actress Talks Marriage and Akkineni Family Bond
Does Sobhita Dhulipala Cook at Home? Actress Talks Marriage and Akkineni Family Bond
Actress and Naga Chaitanya's wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, has revealed many secrets about her personal life. Does she cook at home? Sobhita has spoken about her relationship with the Akkineni family.
Sobhita Dhulipala's movie
Sobhita Dhulipala is busy promoting her new movie 'Chikatilo,' a crime thriller released on Amazon Prime. It's her first film after marriage and is available in three languages.
An honest confession
Everyone's curious about Sobhita Dhulipala's life after marrying Naga Chaitanya. She's finally revealed if she cooks, admitting she's never cooked and orders food daily.
Loves a variety of food
Sobhita loves exploring a variety of foods. She enjoys tasting dishes from different places. Instead of cooking, she prefers to turn every meal into a mini food adventure by ordering daily.
Advice from friends and relatives
Sobhita, who orders food daily, doesn't stick to one hotel or dish. She asks friends and relatives for suggestions, gathers info on good restaurants, and then tries their food.
What food does Sobhita like?
Sobhita apparently loves Hyderabadi food. She enjoys local favorites like Punugulu and Samosa. But she says she always checks out the place and food before ordering or visiting.
Marriage's impact on Sobhita's acting
Sobhita married Naga Chaitanya in 2024 and took a one-year break. When asked if marrying into the influential Akkineni family changed her career, she said her work remains unique and independent.
In-laws
Sobhita doesn't see her in-laws as part of the film industry. She considers them family and treats them as such when she meets them at home.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.