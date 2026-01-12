The trailer for Telugu crime thriller 'Cheekatilo' is out. Sobhita Dhulipala stars as a true-crime podcaster investigating a dormant serial killer in Hyderabad, leading to a dangerous cat-and-mouse game. The film premieres on Prime Video on Jan 23.

Gripping Trailer Unveiled

The trailer of Sobhita Dhulipala's crime thriller, 'Cheekatilo' was unveiled on Monday. In the trailer, the narrative follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster portrayed by Sobhita Dhulipala, as she uses her podcast to uncover the two-decade-old secrets of a long-dormant serial killer.

The trailer offers a gripping glimpse into Hyderabad's underbelly, where Sandhya--a criminology graduate and true-crime podcaster--is drawn into a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse. The shocking murder exposes a trail of past crimes, setting off a tense pursuit of truth and justice. Using her podcast as an investigative tool, Sandhya attempts to challenge and draw out a cold-blooded killer. As the tension escalates, the narrative builds toward a chilling revelation. But will the truth come to light, or will Sandhya become the killer's next victim?

Director's Vision

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd, the thrilling narrative is written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Sharan Kopishetty. The movie stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda in lead roles, alongside Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas in pivotal roles. Sharan Kopishetty, director and co-writer of Cheekatilo, shared, "Directing Cheekatilo has been a deeply rewarding journey--one that pushed me to explore the darker, more human layers beneath a seemingly straightforward crime story. At its heart, this movie is more than a crime suspense--it is a reflection on resilience, the fight against silence and power, and the courage it takes to bring justice to the front."

He added, "With the trailer now out, audiences can glimpse the tense, suspenseful world we have created. Partnering with Prime Video has been immensely rewarding, allowing us to bring this vision to a global audience, united by our commitment to bold, authentic, and relatable storytelling. The film's talented cast, with their exceptional performances, has been central in shaping this vision. I can't wait for viewers to experience it when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video on January 23."

Sobhita Dhulipala on Her Role

Sobhita Dhulipala said, "Playing 'Sandhya' has been a superb experience - she's a front-footed young woman who is an independent thinker, deeply committed to standing by her belief system no matter the resistance. Her choices are shaped by a unique stubbornness that has a history of its own. Playing a character rooted in the by-lanes of Hyderabad and other Telugu localities and coming from a cultural background as my real self, the integration between the character and my own expression was seamless and utterly enjoyable."

"Grateful for this wonderful experience and our exceptional cast and crew - everyone brought their heart to the set every single day. Being part of a Prime Original project is special in many ways. From Made in Heaven to now Cheekatilo, it has been an intentional and inspiring journey-- our shared growth, commitment towards entertaining storytelling as well as the keenness to push the envelope each time is a rare joy," she added.

Premiere Details

The Telugu movie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, on January 23. (ANI)