PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Celebrate Sankranti with their employees
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita personally served food to the employees of Annapurna Studios. They spent some happy moments with them and mingled with their families. These photos have now gone viral on social media.
Sankranti celebrations begin
The Sankranti festivities have begun at Annapurna Studios. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala attended the celebrations with the staff. Like every year, the Akkineni family and employees celebrated together. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita mingled, talked, and took photos with their employees, filling the studio with a festive vibe.
A feast with Sankranti special dishes
Not just the employees, but their families were also invited. Special meals were cooked on-site. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita won hearts by serving food to the staff. Despite their star status, the employees were delighted to see them affectionately serving the meals. A traditional feast with Sankranti special dishes was arranged.
Photos go viral
After the meal, they took photos with the employees. Naga Chaitanya wished his staff a happy festival. These photos are now viral. Over a hundred employees attended. It's a tradition for someone from the Akkineni family to attend these celebrations every year.
Busy with movies
After his split with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita. On the film front, he is busy with a lineup of movies. Sobhita has also signed a few films and web series. Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for 'Vrushabha'. After the success of 'Thandel', he hopes to continue his winning streak.
