The second National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) launched an expansive program across 14 cities. The festival opened with BAFTA-winner 'Boong' and will honour Anupam Kher with the International Indian Cinema Icon Award.

The second edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) is set to make an unprecedented mark on the global cultural calendar, unveiling a program that spans 14 cities and features more than 32 films across 18 Indian languages, all premiering on Australian soil. The festival opened with a red-carpet premiere of 'Boong', notable as the first Indian film to win a BAFTA.

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Festival director Anupam Sharma noted the contrast between online sentiment and real-world engagement. "The interest in Indian films, particularly in regional Australia, has been overwhelming. NIFFA is no longer just a festival; it has become a national platform for conversations around cinema, culture, community, and commerce," Sharma said in a statement. The festival's launch was hosted by the Mayor of the City of Greater Geelong in collaboration with the Geelong Waterfront Film Foundation, reflecting NIFFA's aim to blend cinematic excellence with civic engagement.

Following the opening, the festival will tour major capitals including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, while also reaching regional centres such as Broken Hill and Alice Springs, as per the press release. Following its opening, the festival will tour all major Australian capitals, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, while also extending its reach into regional and outback centres such as Broken Hill and Alice Springs. This nationwide footprint underscores NIFFA's commitment to accessibility and cultural inclusion.

Anupam Kher Honoured with International Indian Cinema Icon Award

A major highlight of the festival will be the presentation of the International Indian Cinema Icon Award to veteran actor Anupam Kher. With a career spanning decades, Kher has appeared in acclaimed international productions including The Big Sick, Bend It Like Beckham, and Silver Linings Playbook. His latest directorial work, Tanvi the Great, will also be screened as part of the festival. The film draws inspiration from his 14-year-old autistic niece and forms a centrepiece of NIFFA's new "Able + Diverse" initiative. This initiative aims to foster dialogue on representation in cinema, particularly around disability and diversity, with perspectives drawn from Indian, Australian, and First Nations storytelling traditions.

"I am deeply honoured to accept the International Indian Cinema Icon Award at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia. Australia holds a very special place in my heart. Ever since my first visit and filming experience here many years ago, to being on the Jury of AACTA Awards headed by Russell Crowe, I have always felt a deep warmth from its people and a genuine curiosity about Indian stories and culture. It is therefore a great pleasure to receive this award from NIFFA. Festivals like this play an important role in building cultural bridges and allowing cinema to travel across borders, languages, and communities," said Anupam Kher.

Forging Cultural and Institutional Partnerships

NIFFA has also secured partnerships with prominent cultural and institutional bodies, including the Western Australia Museum Boola Bardip, the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, the State Library of Western Australia, Araluen Arts Centre in Alice Springs, the Indian Society of Western Australia, the Australia India Business Council, and the Indian Cultural Society of Tasmania. These alliances reflect the festival's broader mission to act as a cultural bridge at a time of evolving conversations around migration and identity in Australia.

Spotlight on Filmmakers and Emerging Formats

In addition to feature films, the program will explore emerging formats such as micro- dramas and short-form storytelling, in partnership with Pocket Films. CEO Saameer Mody is scheduled to lead a series of masterclasses. The festival will also celebrate contemporary filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Leena Yadav with the Nishtha (Dedication) Award, recognising their contributions to both mainstream and socially conscious cinema.

Focus on Punjabi Cinema and Co-Production

A dedicated focus on Punjabi cinema will be presented in collaboration with leading Punjabi broadcaster, PTC Network, which will bring a high-level delegation of industry leaders to Australia. The delegation will be led by their CEO, Rajiee Shinde. The partnership will culminate in the announcement of a new three-film Punjabi co-production initiative between India and Australia, as per the press release.

Ensuring Broad Accessibility

Further broadening access, all films in the festival will include English subtitles. A free public screening at Federation Square on March 22, as a NIFFA partnership with The Melbourne Arts Precinct, will offer audiences an open invitation to engage with Indian and Australian storytelling, as per the press release.

Nationwide Footprint and Festival Details

With backing from major partners such as Dendy Cinemas, Reading Cinemas, and SBS, NIFFA 2026 is rapidly gaining national momentum. As it expands its footprint and influence, the festival is positioning itself not just as a showcase of films but as a vital cultural forum, one that brings together diverse voices and fosters dialogue through the universal language of cinema. The largest celebration of Indian cinema outside India, NIFFA 2026, which started on 18 March, will continue till 5 July, bringing a diverse array of screenings, gala events, and industry discussions to audiences across metropolitan and regional Australia, as per the press release.

Spotlight on Opening Film: BAFTA-Winner 'Boong'

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the Manipuri-language coming-of-age drama made history by becoming the first Indian film to win a BAFTA in the Best Children's & Family Film category at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, along with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, also stars Bala Hijam Ningthoujam and Angom Sanamatum.

Following its BAFTA triumph, Boong received a major re-release in Indian cinemas on March 6, 2026, introducing a wider audience to the Manipuri-language film and its child-led story. Reflecting on the journey of bringing the story to life, Devi said directing the film not only marked a major professional milestone but also helped her grow as a filmmaker. (ANI)