The CBFC has clarified it did not certify the controversial song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' as it is digital content. The Union government has banned the song, and the NHRC has issued notices. Nora Fatehi has also responded to the controversy.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Wednesday clarified that it has not received any application seeking certification for the track from 'KD: The Devil'.

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CBFC Chairperson and veteran lyricist Prasoon Joshi said content on digital platforms is not certified by the Board. "This is to clearly state that CBFC has not received any application seeking certification for the song" Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" from KD: The Devil Film. It is to be noted clearly that content on digital platforms is not certified by CBFC. There is often confusion about this and CBFC is unnecessarily dragged into matters that are not connected," he said. "CBFC is a responsible and responsive body with committed members who take portrayal of women in cinema sensitively and have, with sincere effort, shifted the needle from controversy to constructive dialogue. In the case of this particular song all queries should be directed to the platform and the makers of the song."

Government Bans Song Over 'Vulgar' Lyrics

The song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' featuring Nora Fatehi has sparked controversy over allegations of "vulgar" lyrics, leading to widespread online debate. The Union government has said that the song 'Sarke Chunariya' has been banned following widespread criticism over its lyrics and visuals. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha about the decision while responding to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria. "The song has already been banned. I would like to say this clearly that we should follow the reasonable restrictions imposed by the creators of the Constitution of India on freedom of speech." The minister referred to the provisions under Article 19(2) of the Constitution, which allow restrictions on freedom of speech in the interest of public order, decency, morality, and other concerns.

NHRC Takes Cognisance, Issues Notices

On March 17, the National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Central Board of Film Certification, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Google India over a complaint alleging "vulgar, sexually suggestive, and double-meaning lyrics" in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from the upcoming film 'KD: The Devil'. It directed them to inquire into the matter and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks. The NHRC bench, presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, observed that the allegations prima facie indicate a potential violation of human rights and took cognisance under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on Controversy

Nora Fatehi on Wednesday broke her silence on the controversy surrounding her recent song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from the film 'KD: The Devil'. The dancer-actor has shared a detailed video message on Instagram, where she explained her side of the story, alleging she had no role in the Hindi version of the song.

In the video shared by the Bollywood actor, Nora said she had shot the song a few years ago and had agreed to it because it was part of a big project and also featured veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. Explaining why she initially agreed to the project, the actor said the opportunity to work with such a well-known actor was one of the reasons she signed the song. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWBRIz5DIZJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Widespread Criticism and Film Details

The song has faced criticism from several public figures, including actor-politicians Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut, as well as singer Armaan Malik. Members of the Haryana and Karnataka Women's Commissions have also raised objections to the lyrics.

It was unveiled at a recent launch event attended by Nora Fatehi, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, Rakshitha, Reeshma Nanaiah and the film's lead star Dhruva Sarja.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and presented by the same banner, KD: The Devil is a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore. The movie features Dhruva Sarja in the titular role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran.The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 30, 2026. (ANI)