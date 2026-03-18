X (formerly Twitter) services are back online in India after a major technical outage on March 18 affected over 4,500 users. Users could not refresh their feeds, though a similar issue was also reported in the US. The cause is unconfirmed.

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has resumed services in India after experiencing a widespread technical outage that left thousands of users unable to access feeds and shared links. According to Downdetector, the outage initially affected over 4,500 users across India as of 8:30 PM IST.

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Widespread Disruption and User Impact

Users reported that while alerts from X were still being received, feeds were not refreshing, preventing access to the latest posts and interactions. Some users received the message, "something went wrong, try again," when attempting to refresh.

Users took to alternative platforms to flag the disruption, reporting that the feeds were not loading despite notifications continuing to arrive. The reason for the disruption has not yet been officially confirmed by the platform. An outage was also reported simultaneously in the United States of America.

Echoes of a Previous Outage

Similar issues were faced by users on February 16, when the Elon Musk-owned platform experienced a sudden outage, with users across India and other countries reporting difficulties accessing X. According to data from Downdetector, approximately 3,357 users in India reported issues during that outage, with 46 per cent experiencing website issues and 45 per cent reporting application issues. (ANI)