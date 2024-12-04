Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Samantha attends pre-wedding festivities; calls bride 'affectionate'

Sobhita Dhulipala is set to get married today with Naga Chaitanya at Hyderabad. Ahead of the grand wedding, adorable photos of the bride surface online

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 8:59 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

Naga Chaitanya is set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala today, Wednesday, December 4. The couple is preparing for a grand Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios which is owned by the Akkineni family. Prior to the wedding, Sobhita's sister Samanta Dhulipala took to Instagram and showered sisterly love on her. She also called her 'most affectionate person ever'

article_image2

Samanta gave us some glimpses of sister Sobhita'a 'Pelli Kuthuru' ceremony. The 'Made in Heaven' sister looked stunning. She wrote, 'Cheers to the most beautiful pelli kuthuru and the most affectionate person ever. Only love for you akka'. She ended the caption with the hashtag SoChay

article_image3

The photos showed Sobhita decked up in brigt red, and looked regal. She was dressed in a traditional saree and wore gold jewellery to complete the look. She posed alongside her sister and parents

article_image4

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August this year. This is Chay Akkineni's second marriage after his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the October 2021

