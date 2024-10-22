Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding details OUT: Venue, date and more revealed

Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are expected to marry soon. Here's all we know about the wedding. 

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have begun planning their wedding. The pair, who got engaged in August, want to marry shortly. While Chaitanya and Sobhita keep their wedding preparations private, unconfirmed sources suggest the pair is planning a winter wedding.

article_image2

As reported by India Today, Chaitanya and Sobhita are expected to marry in the first week of December. Previous rumours said the couple had picked a lovely spot in Rajasthan for their wedding. However, Chay and Sobhita have yet to respond to the claims.
 

article_image3

On Monday, Sobhita stated that the families had completed the pre-wedding ceremony of Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. She uploaded photos from the event, revealing that it occurred in Visakhapatnam. In the comments section, Sobhita said she donned Chaitanya's mother's saree for the event.

article_image4

The pair married in a modest ceremony in Hyderabad in August. Speaking on the engagement with Galatta India, Sobhita stated, “I don’t think I went into the moment with a lot of expectations or dreams, planning…no. I think I was there. It was quite relaxed, simple, sweet, intimate and warm. It was everything I thought it would be. When beautiful things happen, I don’t feel the need for embellishments. That moment itself fills me. So I didn’t feel like it was simple or it was not; it was what it was meant to be, and it was perfect.”

article_image5

She also expressed her opinions on the perfect marriage. The Night Manager and Ponniyin Selvan actress continued, "I've always wanted Telugu to be a part of occasions like this. I am deeply connected to my heritage, culture, and parents. "That is something I have fantasised about." Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya said he wishes to have a simpler wedding the second time.

