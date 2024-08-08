Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya are ENGAGED! Nagarjuna shares pictures from engagement ceremony

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now engaged and exchanged rings on Thursday, August 8, in the morning.

Hours after their engagement, Nagarjuna turned to his X account to release the couple's first official photos. He praised the couple and welcomed Sobhita into their family and wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love"

The couple looked gorgeous in the outfits they wore. Sobhita looked simple yet beautiful wearing a lovely peach silk saree and traditional gold jewelry. Her hair had peach flowers on it. Meanwhile, the groom-to-be Chay, looked regal in his all-white kurta set. The ceremony took place at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad.

The ceremony was private and Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna, mother Amala Akkineni, and brother Akhil attended the engagement ceremony. Dhulipala's parents were also part of the special occasion but they did not want to be mentioned anywhere publically.

Naga Chaitanya, who divorced Samantha Ruth Prabhu several years ago, has been the subject of much speculation over his relationship with Sobhita. Though neither had publicly confirmed their relationship, the two have been frequently seen together, stoking speculation of a budding romance. In June, the pair made headlines for a stunning vacation in Europe, which fueled the excitement amongst fans.

