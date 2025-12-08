Image Credit : Instagram

Born into the culturally renowned Tagore family of Bengal, Sharmila made her debut at just 13 in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar. She later entered Hindi cinema with Kashmir Ki Kali, becoming one of the most celebrated actresses of her time. Her marriage to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi connected her to another illustrious lineage – the royal family of Pataudi – and their union remains one of the most iconic Bollywood–cricket stories.