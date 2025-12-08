Image Credit : jiohotstarreality instagram

"What? Bhaskar helped me? Not at all, and I don't think anyone could accomplish it in a program like this. To be honest, he was the one who warned me, 'Don't tarnish my reputation; at the very least, survive the game for three weeks. He did tell me to be loud and express my true nature. But if they weren't sure whether I could make it for a few weeks, why would they push me? The Laila Majnu actor enquired.

We also informed Farrhana Bhatt that the internet had already written its own storyline, which included a 'love angle' between the two. While Bhaskar remained at her side for the interviews, the runner-up rejected the talk with a mix of surprise and amusement: "No way! He is a really close buddy. In truth, I had only met him once or twice before the concert. He is only a buddy, and nothing more. Bhaskar and I, oh my God, this is ridiculous. I'm hearing this for the first time. Bhaskar and I are simply buddies, and this is the third time we've met in person."



She went on to offer a previous information that clarified the issue. She explained that Bhaskar was the one who first approached her about the project. The actor stated, "He phoned me two years ago, but I was shooting something at the time, so nothing worked out. I had his number saved as 'Bigg Boss' because I didn't even know his name. I received another contact from the producers this year, and I conducted appropriate interviews in many rounds. I'm learning about this from you, and it's hard to imagine that people thought about it. But there's no truth to this.

With the finals still a few hours old, the discussion eventually turned to Gaurav Khanna hoisting the prize. Throughout the season, the two had a tumultuous relationship, and Farrhana was as candid outside the home as she was within. "I still believe he was playing the character for the whole season," she stated, alluding to reports that Gaurav resembled Anuj Kapadia from his daily program, Anupamaa.