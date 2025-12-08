Sneak Peak Into Akshaye Khanna's House: Inside His Luxurious Juhu Home (PHOTOS)
Akshaye Khanna’s Juhu home is a calm, sea-facing luxury space that blends minimalist design with timeless elegance. Located in one of Mumbai’s most elite neighbourhoods, it reflects his private lifestyle, family legacy, and refined taste
Prime Location in Mumbai’s Elite Zones
Akshaye Khanna’s primary home is in Juhu, one of Mumbai’s most exclusive, sea-facing neighbourhoods known for celebrity residents and luxury villas. He also reportedly owns properties in Malabar Hill and Tardeo’s Everest Building. These areas represent Mumbai’s top-tier real estate, with high demand, limited inventory, and annual appreciation of 6–10 percent.
Interiors That Reflect Minimalist Luxury
His home is designed around calm, muted colours, natural light, and open spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows, warm beige-gray palettes, marble accents, and handcrafted furniture define the interiors. Key features include a spacious living room, a state-of-the-art kitchen, private sea-facing balconies, a master suite with a walk-in closet, and a fully equipped home theatre.
High Property Value in 2025 Market
Akshaye Khanna’s Juhu residence is estimated to be worth ₹25–35 crore, while his Malabar Hill property is valued at ₹40–60 crore. Juhu commands ₹60,000–₹1,20,000 per sq ft, and Malabar Hill reaches ₹1,00,000–₹1,50,000 per sq ft—making them some of India’s most expensive micro-markets.
Strong Family Legacy and Emotional Value
The Juhu home carries deep emotional significance. It was originally purchased by his father, veteran actor Vinod Khanna, and remained a shared family space for decades. His mother, Geetanjali Khanna, helped shape its serene atmosphere, and his brother Rahul Khanna continues to visit frequently. This generational connection adds sentimental worth beyond the market price.
A Home That Mirrors Akshaye Khanna’s Private Lifestyle
The house reflects Akshaye’s personality—calm, understated, and private. Instead of flashy décor, the design emphasises function, comfort, and timeless elegance. Neutral tones, soft lighting, teak wood, marble surfaces, and curated art pieces define his aesthetic. This minimalist luxury style aligns with the preferences of modern Indian high-net-worth buyers.
