Hema Malini penned an emotional note for her late husband Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary, sharing she is 'heartbroken' and 'reconstructing' her life. Abhay Deol also shared a throwback picture, paying tribute to his late uncle.

Actress-politician Hema Malini remembered her husband, the iconic Bollywood star, Dharmendra, on his 90th birth anniversary, reflecting on their life together and the heartbreak of losing him. Hema expressed her pain and how she is "slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life" after his demise.

"Dharam ji Happy birthday my dear heart More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit," she wrote on her Instagram.

Hema expressed gratitude for their joyful years together, their two daughters, and the moments that continue to bring her "solace and happiness."

"The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart," she added in the post.

She prayed for Dharmendra's peace, acknowledging his humility, kindness, and love for humanity.

"On your birthday My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love Our happy 'together' moments," Hema wrote while concluding the post.

Abhay Deol's tribute

Abhay Deol also paid tribute to his uncle, Dharmendra, with a throwback picture and a special message.

"Must've been 1985 or '86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, "look at the light", and had the photographer click this pic. I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Remembering a legend

Earlier, Hema Malini shared heartfelt throwback photos of late actor Dharmendra, offering a rare glimpse into her personal memories, which also featured her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Taking to her Instagram, Hema Malini shared a series of photos while remembering the actor and her precious "family moments" with him. The series of images featured photos of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. It also included candid snaps of Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with their father.

While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Some lovely family moments... simply treasured photos. I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these," wrote Hema Malini.

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly known as the industry's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving a void in Hindi cinema. Known for his gentle smile, charismatic screen presence, and six-decade-long career, Dharmendra remained a beloved figure on and off screen.

'Celebration of Life' Prayer Meet

To honour his life and legacy, the Deol family organised a prayer meet, titled 'Celebration of Life', at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday.

In an emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, expressed their gratitude to the attendees, with the family members folding their hands in appreciation for the outpouring of support.

A heartfelt musical tribute was also performed, honouring the late actor's enduring legacy.

From superstar Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit with her husband, ace filmmaker Karan Johar, to veteran actor Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, several Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at the prayer meet.

Today, the family is celebrating his birthday with fans, paying tribute to the legacy of the late actor. (ANI)