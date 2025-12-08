Kalyan Chatterjee Death: One of the most well-known faces of Bengali cinema, veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee, has passed away. He took his last breath at the age of 81.

Kalyan Chatterjee Death: One of the most well-known faces of Bengali cinema, veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee, has passed away. He took his last breath at the age of 81. The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum confirmed this news on December 8. According to media reports, Kalyan Chatterjee was admitted to MR Bangur Super Speciality Hospital, where he was being treated for typhoid and other age-related health issues. Despite continuous care, he breathed his last late on the night of December 7, leaving the film industry and fans in deep sorrow.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kalyan worked in more than 400 films

The Artists' Forum said in a statement, 'One of our most valuable members, Kalyan ji has left us. We are deeply shocked. May his soul rest in peace.' Kalyan Chatterjee has worked in over 400 films throughout his career. Known for his impressive screen presence, he became one of the most reliable character actors in Bengali cinema. His journey began in 1968 with Aponjon, and since then, he haswon people's hearts with his powerful acting.

Besides Bengali, Kalyan Chatterjee also worked in Hindi films

Kalyan Chatterjee delivered memorable performances in films like 'Dhanyee Meye', 'Dui Prithibi', 'Sabuj Dwiper Raja', and 'Baishe Srabon'. Chatterjee also had the honor of working with the great director Satyajit Ray in 'Pratidwandi'. Besides Bengali cinema, he also worked in Hindi films, including Sujoy Ghosh's popular thriller film 'Kahaani'.