On Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary, Sunny Deol posted a touching tribute, saying his father is 'always with me'. The legendary actor, who passed away on Nov 24, had a career spanning six decades with over 300 films to his credit.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol shared a deep bond with his father and legendary actor Dharmendra. Their loving father-son relationship was often reflected in the social media posts. On his 90th birth anniversary, Sunny shared a video and wrote an emotional message in remembrance of the late icon. Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 after a prolonged illness, had a career spanning over six decades with more than 300 films to his credit. The veteran actor, known for iconic roles in movies like 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Ankhen', 'Shikar', and 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', leaves behind a legacy as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved stars. His last film, the military drama 'Ikkis', is set to release on December 25.

Taking to his Instagram, Sunny posted a touching tribute to his father, capturing heartfelt moments with him, highlighting the love and warmth he shared with his dad. Sunny wrote, "Aaj mere papa ka janamdin hai. Papa hamesha mere saath hai, mere andar hain, love you papa, miss you." (Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me. Miss you) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Remembering the Legend: Family and Legacy

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children - sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

One of the most iconic actors of his time, Dharmendra made his mark in Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among others.

'Celebration of Life': Star-Studded Prayer Meet

To honour his life and legacy, the Deol family organised a prayer meet, titled 'Celebration of Life' was held on November 27 at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai.In an emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, expressed their gratitude to the attendees with folded hands for the outpouring of support. A heartfelt musical tribute was also performed, honouring the late actor's enduring legacy. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan gathered together to remember the late actor.

An Enduring Impact on Cinema

He was known not only for his versatility on screen but also for his contributions to the film industry and for inspiring millions of fans worldwide.

The actor's demise has been mourned across the country, with fans and colleagues paying heartfelt tributes that reflect the profound impact he had on Indian cinema and popular culture. (ANI)