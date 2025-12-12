Smriti Mandhana Vs Sania Mirza: Check Net Worth of These Sports Women
Smriti Mandhana vs Sania Mirza: Team India's star cricketer Smriti Mandhana and tennis player Sania Mirza are both world-famous. Both have made their mark on the sports field. Sania and Smriti are also quite popular outside of sports
Smriti Mandhana
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has made the country proud in world cricket. Her performance in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is has been incredible. She helped India win its first ICC Women's ODI World Cup.
Sania Mirza
Tennis player Sania Mirza is just as impressive. Though retired, fans still remember the mark she left on the world. She brought glory to the country by playing globally.
Smriti Mandhana's beauty
Besides her powerful batting, Smriti is also known for her beauty. Her style and smile have won over millions of fans. She has admirers all over the country and the world.
Sania is no less
In terms of beauty, tennis star Sania Mirza is just as stunning. Millions of fans adore her grace and style. Even after retirement, Sania has a huge fan following.
Smriti Mandhana's assets
According to reports, Smriti Mandhana's net worth is between ₹32-₹34 crore. Her main income sources are her BCCI contract, WPL salary (₹3.4 crore from RCB), and brand deals.
Sania Mirza's assets
Sania Mirza's net worth is reportedly ₹216 crore ($26 million), with an annual income of ₹25 crore. Her main income sources are brand deals, her tennis academy, and real estate.
