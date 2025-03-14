Smriti Mandhana vs Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Know who is richer?

CRICKET
Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana's charisma is not only on the cricket field but also in her beauty. She is always in the news for her beauty.
Smriti Mandhana also grabs headlines for her style and attitude. Fans remain crazy about her gestures. She also does wonders in terms of fan following.
According to media reports, Smriti Mandhana has assets of around ₹33 crore. She is considered the richest female cricketer in India.
Apart from cricket, Smriti Mandhana's earnings also come from brand endorsements for many companies. She earns a good amount through advertisements.
Smriti's boyfriend, Palash Muchhal, has assets of around ₹23 crore. Palash composes music for films. He also goes to shows with his sister Palak Muchhal.
The Indian women cricketer's boyfriend, Palash, is also a film director. He has directed two films and several music videos. This is also a source of his income.
Smriti Mandhana's brand value is said to be higher than Palash Muchhal's. Smriti charges from one to one and a quarter crore rupees a year for doing an advertisement.
