Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights

Sports
2024 has been a memorable year for Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana. She scored four centuries in ODIs this year.
Cricket and Bollywood have a deep connection. Smriti is a cricketer and Palash a music composer.
Smriti and Palash have been dating for a long time and are often seen together. Palash is singer Palak Muchhal's brother.
Music composer and director Palash is 29 years old, while cricketer Smriti Mandhana is 28. There's about a 1-year age gap.
According to media reports, Smriti Mandhana's boyfriend Palash has an annual income around 20 to 41 crore rupees. He has composed several Bollywood songs.
Palash's sister, Palak Muchhal, is a background singer who has sung for films starring Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.
Smriti and Palash celebrated their 5th anniversary in 2024. They shared a photo of their cake-cutting celebration.
Rohit Sharma to Viral Kohli: 7 Cricketers who became fathers in 2024
Sachin Tendulkar VS Virat Kohli: Who’s richer? Check their net worth
Yashasvi Jaiswal birthday: Know luxury car collection of cricketer
Nitish Reddy scores maiden test century: Check his net worth, assets