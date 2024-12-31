Sports

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights

A Special Year for Smriti Mandhana

2024 has been a memorable year for Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana. She scored four centuries in ODIs this year.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's Relationship

Cricket and Bollywood have a deep connection. Smriti is a cricketer and Palash a music composer.

Dating for a Long Time

Smriti and Palash have been dating for a long time and are often seen together. Palash is singer Palak Muchhal's brother.

What is the Age Difference?

Music composer and director Palash is 29 years old, while cricketer Smriti Mandhana is 28. There's about a 1-year age gap.

Palash Muchhal's Net Worth

According to media reports, Smriti Mandhana's boyfriend Palash has an annual income around 20 to 41 crore rupees. He has composed several Bollywood songs.

Sister is a Talented Singer

Palash's sister, Palak Muchhal, is a background singer who has sung for films starring Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Smriti and Palash Celebrate 5 Years

Smriti and Palash celebrated their 5th anniversary in 2024. They shared a photo of their cake-cutting celebration.

