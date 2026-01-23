Weeks after courting controversy over his cancelled wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana, composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been accused by a 34-year-old actor and producer, who has approached the police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, alleging that he was cheated of ₹40 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter so far.