A 34-year-old actor-producer has accused composer-filmmaker and Smriti Mandhana's ex Palash Muchhal of cheating him of ₹40 lakh over a stalled film project. Sangli police are conducting a preliminary probe.
Maharashtra Actor Alleges ₹40 Lakh Cheating by Palash Muchhal
Weeks after courting controversy over his cancelled wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana, composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been accused by a 34-year-old actor and producer, who has approached the police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, alleging that he was cheated of ₹40 lakh, officials said on Thursday.
No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter so far.
Complaint Submitted to Superintendent of Police
The complainant, Vidnyan Mane, a resident of Sangli, submitted a written application to the Sangli Superintendent of Police, seeking the registration of an FIR against Muchhal, a police official confirmed.
Police have initiated a preliminary inquiry into the allegations, the official added.
Investment Proposal for Upcoming Film
According to the complaint, Muchhal met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023. During the meeting, Mane expressed interest in investing in film production. Muchhal allegedly offered him an opportunity to invest as a producer in his upcoming film titled ‘Nazaria’.
Muchhal reportedly assured Mane that an investment of ₹25 lakh would fetch him a profit of ₹12 lakh once the film was released on OTT platforms. The composer-filmmaker also allegedly offered Mane a role in the film.
₹40 Lakh Paid Over Multiple Meetings
The complaint further states that the two met on two more occasions following their initial interaction. Between these meetings, Mane allegedly paid a total of ₹40 lakh to Muchhal by March 2025, trusting the assurances related to the project’s completion and returns.
Project Allegedly Stalled, Money Not Returned
However, the film project was allegedly not completed, following which Mane demanded the return of his money. The complaint claims that despite repeated attempts, Muchhal did not respond to his requests, prompting Mane to approach the police.
Confirming the development, police officials said that a preliminary probe is currently underway to verify the claims made in the application. An FIR will be registered after examining the facts and documents submitted, they said.
