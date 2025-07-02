- Home
Aamir Khan's 'Stars on Earth' earned ₹126.4 crore in 11 days. Here's the 12th-day collection and occupancy. The film earned around ₹4 crore on Tuesday with 15.77% occupancy.
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par rocked the box office, earning an estimated ₹126.4 crore in India. Here's day 12's box office numbers.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' had 15.77% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Morning: 11.01%, Afternoon: 15.51%, Evening: 20.79%. Night figures will be available on July 2nd.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' earned approximately ₹4.00 crore across all languages on its twelfth day (early estimates).
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is directed by R.S. Prasanna, a well-known South Indian director. It's produced by Aamir Khan's production house.
Aamir Khan announced that 'Sitaare Zameen Par' won't be released on OTT platforms, gaining support from theater owners.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' has earned almost double its prequel 'Like Stars on Earth'. LSOT earned ₹62.95 Cr lifetime, while SOE has earned ₹130.40 Cr so far.