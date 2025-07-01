- Home
How much did Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earn on its 11th day? Find out the film's box office collection and occupancy. Did it surpass its second Sunday's collection?
| Published : Jul 01 2025, 09:17 AM
1 Min read
Sitaare Zameen Par rocked the box office in its first 10 days, earning an estimated ₹122.65 crore in India. Here's the day 11 collection and occupancy.
On Monday, June 30, 2025, Sitaare Zameen Par's total Hindi occupancy was 13.84%. Morning: 10.69%, Afternoon: 14.08%, Evening: 16.76%.
Sitaare Zameen Par earned approx. ₹2.55 crore in India on its 11th day (all languages). The previous day, it earned ₹14.5 crore, its 3rd best.
Sitaare Zameen Par's total 11-day collection is ₹125.2 crore. It earned ₹10.7 crore on day 1, ₹20.2 crore on day 2, and ₹27.25 crore on day 3.
Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia.
