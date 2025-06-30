Superstar Aamir Khan disclosed that he once received an invitation to a party from the underworld. He also shared that he faced threats after declining the offer.

Aamir Khan, currently in the spotlight for his film 'Taare Zameen Par,' has revealed that he was once invited by the underworld. Mr. Perfectionist himself disclosed this during an interview. This incident dates back to the 1990s when Aamir had become an overnight superstar with 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and was at the peak of his career. According to him, he didn't receive a call, but some people associated with the underworld personally came to him with an invitation to a party in the Middle East. However, he declined the offer.

Aamir Khan was speaking to The Lallantop. During this, when asked if he had ever received threats from the underworld, he said, "I refused to attend their party, which was held in the Middle East, possibly Dubai. There was no phone call; some people from the underworld came to me with the invitation while I was shooting." When Aamir was asked who had invited him to the party, he replied, "I don't take names, not even of people from my industry. It's my nature."

According to Aamir, the underworld put a lot of pressure on him. He says, "They tried very hard. They offered me money and offered to do any work of my choice. I still refused. Immediately, their tone changed. They said that I would have to come there because my name had been announced, and now it had become a matter of their reputation." According to Aamir, in the last meeting, he told them, “You have been after me for a month, and I have been saying from the beginning that I will not come. You are powerful people. You can beat me, attack my head. You can tie my hands and feet and take me wherever you want by force, but I will not come on my own.” After this, they stopped contacting me.

Aamir Khan also said in the same conversation that he was scared after this incident, not only for himself but also for his family. He says, "I had two young children then. My parents were very worried. They said, 'What are you doing? They are very dangerous people.' So I just told them one thing, 'I want to live my life my way. I don't want to go there.' I was more worried about the people around me."

On the work front, Aamir Khan's film 'Taare Zameen Par' is doing great business at the box office. The film has earned over ₹122 crore net in India and over ₹180 crore gross worldwide in 10 days. He will be seen next in films like 'Khel' and 'Lahore 1947'.