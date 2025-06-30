Sitaare Zameen Par Box office collection Day 10: Aamir Khan starrer earns THIS
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is killing it at the box office! Collections haven't dropped even after 10 days. In fact, it earned almost 40% more on day 10 than on its opening day. Check out the latest box office report
How much did 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earn on its 10th day?
'Sitaare Zameen Par' raked in about ₹14.50 crore on its second Sunday, the 10th day. This is according to sacnilk.com. While these are estimated figures, it's about 40% more than its opening day collection of ₹10.7 crore.
What are the total earnings of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in 10 days?
In India, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has collected approximately ₹122.60 crore in 10 days. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' (Hindi), which earned ₹110.21 crore.
How much did 'Sitaare Zameen Par' collect in its second weekend?
Directed by R.S. Prasanna, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earned ₹6.65 crore on its second Friday, ₹12.6 crore on Saturday, and ₹14.50 crore on Sunday. The total second-weekend collection stands at ₹33.75 crore.
What was 'Sitaare Zameen Par's first-week collection?
'Sitaare Zameen Par' earned ₹88.9 crore in its first week. The daily collections from day 1 to 7 were ₹10.7 crore, ₹20.2 crore, ₹27.25 crore, ₹8.5 crore, ₹8.5 crore, ₹7.25 crore, and ₹6.5 crore, respectively.
What is the worldwide collection of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'?
Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer 'Sitaare Zameen Par' had a gross collection of ₹165 crore in 9 days, including ₹36 crore overseas and ₹129.50 crore in India. On the 10th day, the worldwide collection crossed ₹180 crore.
Is 'Sitaare Zameen Par' a hit or a flop?
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a box office hit. Made on a budget of around ₹90 crore, its India collection has reached ₹122.60 crore, resulting in a profit of over ₹32 crore.